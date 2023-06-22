Kris Murray selected No. 23 in NBA Draft

Murray watched the draft privately in Iowa City surrounded by family and friends.

Iowa men’s basketball standout Kris Murray was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft held Thursday evening.

“Portland is excited to have me,” said Murray. “They said they were running through the halls when they picked me. I am excited to meet everyone and get to Portland. I think it will be a really good situation for me.”

The 22-year-old is from Cedar Rapids and was a third-team All-American in the Hawkeye's most recent season. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. He stands at 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

During the Hawkeye's 2022-2023 season, he became the first player in 45 years to score more than 30 points in a game and 20 rebounds.

His twin brother, Keegan Murray, currently plays with the Sacramento Kings. He was drafted No. 4 overall last year.

Murray helped the Hawkeyes win 67 games, advance to three NCAA Tournaments and win the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship during his three years in Iowa City. In three seasons, he amassed 934 points, 387 rebounds, 96 assists, 66 blocks and 60 steals.