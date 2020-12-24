Judge halts University of Iowa plan to drop women's swimming

The Title IX complaint says the university already offers fewer opportunities for women than men.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from Aug. 25, 2020.

A federal judge says she will grant an injunction to stop the University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose announced the decision Tuesday at the end of a two-day hearing on a Title IX complaint filed by four female swimmers.

The lawsuit says the university is exacerbating the situation by dropping women’s swimming and diving teams when it already offers fewer opportunities for women than men.