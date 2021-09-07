Who's leading after Round 2 of the John Deere Classic?

Round 2 of the 2021 John Deere Classic shook up the field a bit, shooting Luke List up six places to take the lead over Round 1's co-leader Sebastián Muñoz.

SILVIS, Ill. — Round 2 of the 2021 John Deere Classic shook up the field a bit, shooting Luke List up six places to take the lead over Round 1's co-leader Sebastián Muñoz.

Seven golfers stand tied for third at the end of the second round.

Luke List

Luke List earned his lead with a round consisting of eight birdies and 10 par. The 36-year-old Seattle native has had 18 top 10 finishes over his career, finishing twice in the top two and top three places. He stands at 13 under par.

Sebastián Muñoz

Sebastián Muñoz co-led the pack after Round 2. The 28-year-old from Columbia made four birdies to put him at 12 under par.

A wide field stands tied in third place. This includes: Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, Brandon Hagy, Chase Seiffert, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, and 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore.

This group stands at 11 under.