Who is Ludvig Aberg?

Aberg was Caitlin Clark's professional partner in the morning at the JDC Pro-Am.

SILVIS, Ill. — Caitlin Clark stole the show at the John Deere Classic 2023 Pro-Am tournament. But she and Zach Johnson weren't the only ones on the team.

Ludvig Aberg was Clark's morning partner and is an accomplished athlete in his own right.

Born in Eslov, Sweden, Aberg made a name for himself at Texas Tech. His list of accomplishments goes back to his freshman year in the 2019-2020 school year, but here are a few highlights:

Won all three National Player of the Year awards — Ben Hogan, Fred Haskins and Jack Nichlaus — becoming just the seventh player to do so.

Set Texas Tech records for lowest single-season scoring average, lowest single-season-to-par scoring average, lowest score vs. par, most single-season victories, most career victories, most career rounds under par, highest finish percentage, best par three, four and five scoring, lowest 54 hole score and lowest 72 hole score.

First player in Big 12 Conference history to repeat as an individual medalist.

Finished his Texas Tech career as the number one player in the WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking), GolfStat and PGA TOUR U rankings.

2023 Big 12 Player of the Year.

As the inaugural PGA TOUR U winner, the university-level PGA program designed to identify the best college players and offer a chance to play on Tours, Aberg earned his full PGA TOUR card for the remainder of the 2023 season and the whole 2024 season.

Aberg is currently T79 (tied for 79th place) in the first round of the John Deere Classic.