Who is Jonas Blixt?

Blixt tied for second in round one of the John Deere Classic.

SILVIS, Ill. — Jonas Blixt stood out during Round One of the John Deere Classic, coming out first at -9. But who is he exactly?

Blixt, like Ludvig Aberg, is a Swedish golfer making waves at the JDC. From his hometown in Nassjo, Sweden, Blixt came to the U.S. to attend Florida State University.

He was selected for the Palmer Cup National Team in 2007. The next year in 2008, he graduated from Florida State with a degree in international business.

Blixt began his professional career in 2008. He joined PGA TOUR in 2012, and won his first TOUR tournament the same year at the Frys.com Open. In 2013, he was selected for the World Cup National Team and won The Greenbrier Classic.

A few years later, Blixt won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2016-2017 tournament.

In total, Blixt has played 229 TOUR events, making the cut for 117 of them. He's finished in the top 10 13 times, in the top five nine times, in third place three times and was the runner-up once. He has earned more than $10 million throughout his professional career.

Blixt is tied for second with Lucas Glover at nine below par. Follow his progress in the second round of the John Deere Classic in our live blog.