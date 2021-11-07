x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
John Deere Classic

What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 4

The final round of play holds several players within three strokes of the lead.

SILVIS, Ill. — It's the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic.  Sebastián Muñoz is leading the pack to start the day at 16 under par.  Brandon Hagy holds second at 15 under par.

The first group teed off at 6:40 a.m. Today they are playing in pairs, as opposed to trios like they did in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.

Find Tournament Day 4 pairings here

Find current standings here 

9 a.m. -- Charity update 

John Deere Classic Update

Charity Update from the John Deere Classic

Posted by WQAD on Sunday, July 11, 2021

7:55 a.m. -- The grounds crew has been out in full force this AM prepping TPC Deere Run

6:55 a.m. -- An overcast start to the final day of play 

Credit: WQAD
Credit: WQAD

6:20 a.m. -- The first pair teeing off is Peter Malnati and Ted Potter, Jr.

Expect to see the leaders, Sebastián Muñoz and Brandon Hagy, tee off last, at 12:45 p.m.

4:30 a.m. -- A look ahead to what the weather has in store for the final round of the JDC. 

Find the latest forecast here

Related Articles

Are you at TPC Deere Run?
Text us your photos to 309-304-0888

Download the free News 8 App – download iOS here and download Android here