What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 4

The final round of play holds several players within three strokes of the lead.

SILVIS, Ill. — It's the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic. Sebastián Muñoz is leading the pack to start the day at 16 under par. Brandon Hagy holds second at 15 under par.

The first group teed off at 6:40 a.m. Today they are playing in pairs, as opposed to trios like they did in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.

9 a.m. -- Charity update

John Deere Classic Update Charity Update from the John Deere Classic Posted by WQAD on Sunday, July 11, 2021

7:55 a.m. -- The grounds crew has been out in full force this AM prepping TPC Deere Run

It’s a little bit damp out here at @JDCLASSIC. But the crews are working hard!! @wqad pic.twitter.com/hdyz7s0NoS — Jillian Mahen (@Jillian_Mahen) July 11, 2021

6:55 a.m. -- An overcast start to the final day of play

6:20 a.m. -- The first pair teeing off is Peter Malnati and Ted Potter, Jr.

Expect to see the leaders, Sebastián Muñoz and Brandon Hagy, tee off last, at 12:45 p.m.

4:30 a.m. -- A look ahead to what the weather has in store for the final round of the JDC.

☔ Remember the scattered rain showers and mostly cloudy skies we had yesterday? That continues for today. 🙄 Near record cool high is possible today in the Quad Cities.



Temperatures warm by mid-week but storm chances persist. ⛈️#iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0MjCgU4j9G — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 11, 2021

Are you at TPC Deere Run?

Text us your photos to 309-304-0888