What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 4

SILVIS, Ill. — It's the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic. Sebastián Muñoz is leading the pack to start the day at 16 under par. Brandon Hagy holds second at 15 under par.
The first group teed off at 6:40 a.m. Today they are playing in pairs, as opposed to trios like they did in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.
9 a.m. -- Charity update
7:55 a.m. -- The grounds crew has been out in full force this AM prepping TPC Deere Run
6:55 a.m. -- An overcast start to the final day of play
6:20 a.m. -- The first pair teeing off is Peter Malnati and Ted Potter, Jr.
Expect to see the leaders, Sebastián Muñoz and Brandon Hagy, tee off last, at 12:45 p.m.
4:30 a.m. -- A look ahead to what the weather has in store for the final round of the JDC.
Are you at TPC Deere Run?
Text us your photos to 309-304-0888
Download the free News 8 App – download iOS here and download Android here