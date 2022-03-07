JT Poston wins the John Deere Classic

Poston accepted his trophy from TPC Deere Run Sunday evening.

SILVIS, Ill. — The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here — J.T. Poston has won the John Deere Classic and received his trophy at TPC Deere Run Sunday evening.

Poston ended Round Four with a three-stroke lead at -21. Overall, the golfer had 263 strokes. He also made history by being the first wire-to-wire winner at the JDC since 1992.

Poston made headlines every single round of the tournament this weekend. He shot 62 in Round One, ending the day with a two-stroke lead in the PGA tournament. He eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round on Thursday.

The American athlete took a four-stroke week into the weekend. Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-5 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round on Friday. He was just one stroke off the tournament 36-hole record set by Steve Stricker in his 2010 victory.

By Saturday, Poston had a three-stroke lead into Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic. He made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17.

