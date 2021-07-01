The JDC needs 150 more volunteers for this year's tournament.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is recruiting more volunteers for their 50th tournament starting the week of July 7.

"We usually have around 2,000 in normal year, we kind of took that back a little bit and got it to run our 1,500 numbers,” said Marshal Lamb, JDC Project Coordinator.

“We’d really love to kind of get an extra 100-150 people back, just to kind of pad that number.” This year the tournament prepared for COVID-19 capacity restrictions. The Professional Golfers’ Association and the JDC reevaluated spectator and volunteer restrictions when Illinois entered phase five of their coronavirus plan in June.

The JDC says they're anticipating larger crowds and are now recruiting more volunteers. Positions still in need are scorekeepers, marshals and transportation volunteers.

The Quad Cities community has been a key component of the operation of the JDC for 50 years. Almost all of the staff for the tournament are community volunteers.

"When the PGA Tour kind of looks at volunteers as a whole, they look at us as almost a gold standard,” said Marshal. "And we really take this at heart here for our community because we have so much participation, all around.”