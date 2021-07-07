Six scholarship-winning future golf stars play Pro-Am Day at the 2021 JDC

The kick-off day at the 2021 John Deere Classic was a big one for a handful of future golf stars.

Six First Tee scholarship winners from all over the country came to Silvis, Illinois on Wednesday, July 7 for the John Deere Classic.

Pro-Am Day offered the winners a chance to learn alongside pros, Danny Lee, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Mark Hubbard, and Fabián Gómez.

Abigale Morris from Phoenix, AZ

Chase Gallagher from Fresno, CA

Kate Castle from Tennessee

Kayla Tounalom from Seattle, WA

Vivian Guite, from Naples, FL

Luke Boldt from Coastal Carolinas

Each of them received a $5,000 college scholarship along with the VIP John Deere Classic experience.