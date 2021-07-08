Who's leading after Round 1 of the John Deere Classic

Two players are co-leaders in the field after the first tournament day.

SILVIS, Ill. — Round 1 of the 2021 John Deere Classic wrapped up with two leaders tied for first, followed by, three tied for third.

Sebastián Muñoz and Chesson Hadley ended the first day sharing the lead with eight-under par, at 63.

The three pros sharing third place were Chez Reavie, Camilo Villegas, and Hank Lebioda.

Sebastián Muñoz

Sebastián Muñoz rose to the top of the leaderboard late in the day after landing birdies on his final five holes, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Overall, he made nine birdies and one bogey, finishing the round at eight under par.

Chesson Hadley

Chesson Hadley also rose to the leaderboard later in the afternoon, during his fifth tournament at TPC Deere Run.

Overall, he had eight birdies an zero bogeys, making for an eight-under par.

Hank Lebioda

Hank Lebioda landed a top five finish one week before the tournament.

Through the day in Round 1, he made eight birdies and one bogey.

Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie had a big morning back at the classic, with 2021 being his ninth time in the tournament.

During Round 1 he landed seven birdies, and zero bogeys.

Back in 2011 Reavie held a tie for first, leading the field for 36 holes.

Camilo Villegas -

Camilo Villegas is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, with an impressive first round at TPC Deere Run.

Villegas comes away from day 1 with five birdies and one eagle. Zero bogeys.

Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore is standing in 6th place after the first round. Moore won the tournament back in 2016.