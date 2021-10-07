Meet Cheryl DeClerck, one of the first women to play in the JDC pro-am

At the time, she was playing in the Quad Cities Open pro-am, and the tournament was held at Oakwood Country Club.

SILVIS, Ill. — A lot of history has been made over the 50 years that professional golf has been hosted in the Quad Cities. One piece of that history is a group of women who were the first females to ever play in the pro-am back in 1982.

She was 18 years old, and already making history.

Cheryl started playing golf at age 12. At that time there were limitations on when women could play at the course.

"So to have that opportunity to play alongside the men in the tournament and of course the pros, and be one of three was very touching, and it was an experience that I definitely didn't take lightly," she said. "(I) felt an obligation to get out there any play my best side of golf, but I was thrilled."

The professional she took lessons from offered to sponsor her, which led to her invitation to play.

She then went on to earn a scholarship to play at Illinois State University. Cheryl said she was sidelined by an injury, so she was unable to play all four years, but she has kept up with the game all her life.

Other life priorities have overtaken golf play for Cheryl, but she said she's never lost her love for the sport, and plans to get back out there next summer.