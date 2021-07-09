HOLE IN ONE! Pro makes hole in one on Hole #16 at JDC

The 25-year-old pro made the shot on Hole #16 during Day 2 of tournament play.

SILVIS, Ill. — A hole in one at Hole #16 shot pro Maverick McNealy up the leaderboard during Day 2 at the 2021 John Deere Classic.

McNealy entered Round 2 at even par, but that quickly changed, making birdie on his first hole of the day.

The 25-year-old pro then continued making par or better until Hole #16 when he hit a hole in one.

HOLE IN ONE!

Nice work Maverick McNealy 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WNu6xHT7Gi — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 9, 2021

At the end of Round 1, McNealy was tied in 102nd place. Through the back nine on day 2, McNealy stood tied in 14th place.

2021 is McNealy's second time at the John Deere Classic. His first trip around TPC Deere Run was back in 2017, which was the same year he turned pro.