Chair rentals sell out at the John Deere Classic ahead of Concerts on the Course

Chair rentals are a convenience for spectators and a benefactor of Birdies for Charity.

SILVIS, Ill. — Chair rentals at the John Deere Classic have benefitted not only spectators at the course, but Birdies for Charity, too.

The Mastercard tent, located at the ninth hole green, offered $10 all-day chair rentals for the first time this year.

With Darius Rucker playing Saturday and Blake Shelton playing Sunday, spectators have been eager to take advantage of the service.

All 186 chairs were rented by 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the same happened by 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. People have signed up for a waitlist in case any chairs are freed up throughout the day.

Proceeds of the chair rentals are going to Birdies for Charity, the John Deere Classic charity. The tent has already raised more than $5,000, according to a worker at the tent.