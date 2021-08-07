Local pair leads volunteer efforts at JDC cart barn

An unlikely duo leads the volunteer efforts to care for golf carts at the John Deere Classic with over 50 combined years of experience.

There are 170 golf carts in motion out at the John Deere Classic. And before any of them see the green, they have to be washed, scrubbed and dried.

That's a tall task, but one that the volunteers at the "cart barn" proudly take on.

Arkie Lovell and Susie Archer are leading the charge when it comes to cart care. Arkie's been at it for 37 years, and Susie has for 18 years.

The two have teamed up like a family with the other volunteers.

"It's like any family," said Arkie. "There's always a little dysfunctionality in the family. But at the end of the day... you got to let it go."

Arkie and Susie are so close, Arkie's wife has temporarily bestowed her title onto Susie.

"She's my second wife this week. And that's - you know who told me that? My wife told me that," said Arkie.

"Usually it's him yelling at me, or the other way around, "said Susie with a laugh.

These carts have to be ready for anything. Rides, hydration drop-offs, equipment toting, and anything else that pops up.

"Taking people where they need to go, picking them up if they need it, going to picking up carts. Whatever people need, they usually call the cart barn!" said Susie.

Each night after tournament play, the crew has to collect all the carts that are left around the course.

In fact, there's so much to be done that Arkie spends tournament time living in a camper on the course.