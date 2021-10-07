x
John Deere Classic

What's Happening at the John Deere Classic? | Tournament Day 3

Follow along with the tournament from inside and outside the ropes.

SILVIS, Ill. —

Find Tournament Day 3 pairings here 

It's Day 3 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee off at 10:09 a.m. Tee times were pushed to later in the morning to avoid impending weather and to get the course ready for play.

After yesterday's cut, 72 golfers remain in the tournament. 

Find current standings here

9 a.m. -- Just about one hour left until tee time

John Deere Classic is aiming for 10 AM for tee times for both #1 and #10 tees due to weather. Get pairings and tee times...

Posted by WQAD on Saturday, July 10, 2021

7 a.m. -- An overcast Hole #1 sits ready for day three of the tournament

Credit: A gloomy sky before Day 3 begins, WQAD

Crews busy readying the course for tournament play

Credit: WQAD

