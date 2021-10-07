What's Happening at the John Deere Classic? | Tournament Day 3

It's Day 3 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee off at 10:09 a.m. Tee times were pushed to later in the morning to avoid impending weather and to get the course ready for play.
After yesterday's cut, 72 golfers remain in the tournament.
9 a.m. -- Just about one hour left until tee time
7 a.m. -- An overcast Hole #1 sits ready for day three of the tournament
Crews busy readying the course for tournament play
