LIVE UPDATES | Final Round of the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — The final day of the John Deere Classic is here, and one golfer will walk away with the trophy tonight.
At the beginning of the round, J.T. Poston sits at 19-under par and holds a 3-stroke lead over three players tied for second place after three rounds.
Click/tap here to see all the tee times and pairings for the final round.
10:19 a.m. | STREELMAN'S ACE AT NO. 12
The athlete makes a hole-in-one at No. 12, a 189-yeard par 3 at the John Deere Classic.
9:57 a.m. | COULD THESE PLAYERS GET THEIR FIRST PGA TOUR TITLE?
8:44 a.m. | COULD POSTON BECOME THE 3RD WIRE-TO-WIRE WINNER?
PGA TOUR says the athlete would be the second one on the PGA TOUR this season.
7:00 a.m. | FINAL ROUND BEGINS!
Who will drive home a winner? Sunday marks the last day of the John Deere Classic.
Here's a look at the pairings:
