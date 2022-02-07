LIVE UPDATES | Final Round of the John Deere Classic

Players are duking it out for the trophy in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Who will come out on top?

SILVIS, Ill. — The final day of the John Deere Classic is here, and one golfer will walk away with the trophy tonight.

At the beginning of the round, J.T. Poston sits at 19-under par and holds a 3-stroke lead over three players tied for second place after three rounds.

10:19 a.m. | STREELMAN'S ACE AT NO. 12

The athlete makes a hole-in-one at No. 12, a 189-yeard par 3 at the John Deere Classic.

9:57 a.m. | COULD THESE PLAYERS GET THEIR FIRST PGA TOUR TITLE?

8:44 a.m. | COULD POSTON BECOME THE 3RD WIRE-TO-WIRE WINNER?

PGA TOUR says the athlete would be the second one on the PGA TOUR this season.

J. T. Poston seeks to become the third wire-to-wire winner at John Deere Classic and first since David Frost in 1992.



Would become the second wire-to-wire winner on the PGA TOUR this season (Joaquin Niemann/The Genesis Invitational). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 3, 2022

7:00 a.m. | FINAL ROUND BEGINS!

Who will drive home a winner? Sunday marks the last day of the John Deere Classic.

Here's a look at the pairings: