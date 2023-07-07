Then and Now: See how the team covering the John Deere Classic has changed through their ID pictures

Our staff have worked at the TPC Deere Run for years, and for some, their ID badges say it all.

SILVIS, Ill. — News 8 has been the official media sponsor of the John Deere Classic for years. Our team spends the week covering the tournament each year.

What you may not know is that tournament organizers require official passes for each member of the coverage team, and they don't re-take ID pictures for any reason.

Check out the best (and worst) of our JDC media passes.

Here's our reporter Cesar. This is his first year reporting on the Classic, which means his ID matches his age.

This is Shelby Kluver's third year reporting on the JDC, so her photo is pretty current.

Sports reporter Kory Kuffler, creator of the segment 'Off the Kuff,' has worked at TPC Deere Run for many years, and his ID makes it seem like he hasn't aged a day.

News 8's Assistant News Director Andy McKay has been reporting on the Classic for years, and has changed his look a bit.

Another member of our team who's changed his look over the years is our photographer Brad Mosier.

Meet Jenny Hipskind. Local Quad Citizens may remember her from the Rock Island Argus, and her ID has followed her since her print journalism days.

Jordan Franks is one of our editors and photographers, and seems to have lost his flowing locks in the years between this photo and the present.

Our Sports Director Matt Randazzo has been reporting at the John Deere Classic since 2001, and as shown he hasn't changed a bit.