Round 3 John Deere Classic leaders

Round 3 hosted a crowded leaderboard during the afternoon. Here's who enters the final round at the top.

SILVIS, Ill. — There's just one round left for the 2021 John Deere Classic, and with a close pack in the leading spots, it's still anyone's game.

After an afternoon full of exchanges at the top of the leaderboard, Sebastián Muñoz took back the top spot, with six birdies two bogeys that left him at 16 under par.

He was co-leading after Round 1 and dropped down into a group tied for second after Round 2.

Standing solo in second and at 15 under par heading into the final round is Brandon Hagy. His third round came with five birdies and one bogey.

A group following close behind - Scott Brown, Adam Long, Kevin Na, Ryan Moore and Cameron Champ, all tied up at 14 under in third place. Brown and Long both made their way through the course hitting nine birdies and one bogey each. Champ made six birdies and came out with zero bogeys. Na made six birdies and one bogey. Moore made three birdies throughout the day.

Coming off a historic hole in one in Round 2 (the John Deere Classic hasn't seen a hole in one since 2014), Maverick McNealy had a strong third day making six birdies. He stands at 13 under par heading into the final round.

Two fan favorites around the course, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker finished Round 3 at 10 and 9 under par, respectively. Round 3 brought a mixed back of stats for Johnson, hitting an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys.