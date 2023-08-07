Meet the 11-year-old gathering garbage at the John Deere Classic

It's a family affair for Payton Goldensoph. 2023 is her third year working with the grunt crew's ecology department alongside her father, uncle and grandfather.

SILVIS, Ill. — Operations out at the John Deere Classic may look effortless to the fans, but it takes a crew of extremely dedicated people working behind the scenes to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.

One of the youngest members of that group is 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph. It's not trash-talking to say she's somewhat of a trash queen out at the Classic.

"I actually just ride around in a golf cart and pick up garbage," Goldensoph smiled. "It's actually really fun!"

As the fans pile in, the trash quickly piles up. But few spectators will ever spot all those scraps, as Goldensoph and the rest of the volunteer grunt crew's ecology department dutifully empty and re-bag each garbage can as needed.

2023 is Goldensoph's third summer out at the tournament. She works with her father, uncle and grandfather to keep the course clean.

Her grandfather, Lyle Goldensoph, has been volunteering with ecology for 29 years.

"I love it!" Lyle said. "That's what keeps me coming back now, as long as she comes back."

During Payton's shifts, which last from 5 a.m. until the end of the day, she gathers around 300 garbage bags and carts them down to the dumpsters.

Her secret to all-day energy? A pack of M&M's.

Next year, she hopes other volunteers will join her on the Trash Queen throne.

"Hopefully more people do join me next year," Payton said. "Hopefully my age! Maybe my dad's age. He's kind of lonely."

Payton said the best way to help her out is to make sure your garbage makes it into the trash cans. But from there, she says she's got everything under control.