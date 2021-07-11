The JDC employee lighting up the course with one simple action: his smile

It's hard to find Derek Haynes Sr. without a giant smile on his face, and a kind word ready. The veteran and Quad Cities native says it's all from the heart.

SILVIS, Ill. — When Derek Haynes Sr. is working at the John Deere Classic, he's got one simple mindset: treat people with kindness.

The Quad City native is spending the week as a security guard outside of the caddie tent out at TPC Deere Run. No matter the weather (or the long hours), he greets every person with a smile. When you ask him what his job title is, he says security, but also ambassador of kindness.

"I try to purposely go out of my way to make somebody feel a little better, even if it's just for a second," he said. "I just want people to feel good and be happy. Even if it's just a little two minute interaction, it's really important to me."

Haynes says his outlook on life comes from his upbringing and the four years he spent in the Air Force.

"Parents, coaches, the military - just about anybody I run into, I can learn something from, for sure," he said. "And my higher power, right? Just a desire to be kind. I want people to be kind to me and that's so much easier when you do it first."

He says he's always been interested in golf, so he decided to start volunteering out at the Classic four years ago. That was when someone noticed his infectious attitude and asked if he would like to work as a guard for the tournament.

From his vantage point outside of the caddie tent he can't see any of the action, and doesn't interact much with the golfers, but he says working where he is puts him in a place to positively impact others.

"I genuinely care about people and I just want to see them happy and smiling. And I know that if I deliver the smile first, it's hard to not smile back. So that's my motto."

During his week out at the Classic, Haynes says he's gotten to know many of the caddies. Now he calls them by name and can often be seen fist-bumping them as they come off the course.

"We're becoming friends - I'm getting some numbers with all types of different area codes," he laughed. Haynes did admit the caddies can be more happy to see him if their golfer is doing well. "If they're a little bit angry I know how to back off a little bit. But I tell them you'll get them next time and I try to pump them up a little bit. They're great guys."

He also noted that some of the international caddies have been teaching him some new words throughout the week.

"I learned the word 'mate,'" he said. "Alright everybody, how you doing mate? We'll see you next time mate. Didn't play too bad up there mate. I'm starting to pick it up!"

And it's not just the caddies that have noticed Haynes.

"He's very bubbly and approachable. He makes you feel welcome," said Tina Davis, also known as Mama T. She catered the caddie tent's lunch for one day and was already smitten with how Haynes conducted himself. "I just loved his energy. His energy was all positive. That's something within. It has to be within. That's something you can't fake."

We asked her if the two had ever met before and she said never in her life.

"Not until today! I think they picked the right person for the job. They really did."

It wasn't just Mama T who had nice things to say. All week, we heard from caddies, food vendors, fans, volunteers and more who had heard Haynes ask how they were doing and flash a big grin at them.

All of those compliments made him a little shy. Tearing up, he admitted he was sensitive.

"It doesn't mean every day is perfect. But the next day is a new day and we get a new chance as long as we're breathing. Let's go for it," he said. "That's how I look at it. And kindness is the key."

It's something Haynes practices - just as much as he preaches - even when times are tough. When Covid hit in 2020, he was laid off from his job at a local bank.

"It really kind of turned it upside down," he admitted. "Eventually you just have to keep going. You have to keep surviving and trying to make some money. And be happy. Be grateful to be alive. I didn't have to go to the hospital and so many did. I think gratitude is the attitude right now that all of us need to have."

Now, he's focused on spending time with his family and his little girl in kindergarten.

"The main thing on my mind is making sure she's all good and can keep trying to spread some happiness. That's about it," he said. "Right now I'm most excited for her first day of kindergarten."

And when it comes to future years, he hopes to reprise his role as a security guard.

"This is where I want to be, right here," he smiled. "I'm definitely coming back. I think I'll be a fixture now. I think I'll be here every year."

He says if you're out at future tournaments, pop over, say hello, and share a smile with him.