How was Zach Johnson's first round at the JDC?

A successful first half, followed by a struggle and recovery. What a round!

SILVIS, Ill. — The biggest gallery of Round 1 was following Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Zach Johnson.

Johnson, the 2012 John Deere Classic champion, had a great start on the front nine Thursday, July 8. The pro birdied four of the first five holes, making the turn onto the back nine at three-under par.

Struggle ensued in the second half of the day, however.

Johnson bogeyed on Hole 10, pushing him back to just one-under par.