How was JDC Round 1 for the field's highest-ranked player, Daniel Berger

The 28-year-old pro came to the tournament ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings.

SILVIS, Ill. — Daniel Berger, the highest ranked golfer at the 2021 John Deere Classic, finished Round 1 at two-under par.

Berger started his round on the front nine, where he made two birdies and consistently stayed on par for the rest of the day.

The 28-year-old pro came to the tournament ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings.

He's got six top 10 finishes for this year, including a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He tied for third at the AT&T Byron Nelson and tied for seventh at the U.S. Open.