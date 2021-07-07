How was JDC Round 1 for the field's highest-ranked player, Daniel Berger

SILVIS, Ill. — Daniel Berger, the highest ranked golfer at the 2021 John Deere Classic, finished Round 1 at two-under par.
Berger started his round on the front nine, where he made two birdies and consistently stayed on par for the rest of the day.
He's got six top 10 finishes for this year, including a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He tied for third at the AT&T Byron Nelson and tied for seventh at the U.S. Open.
Berger finished fifth in the 2017 John Deere Classic. That year was championed by Bryson DeChambeau.
