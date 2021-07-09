Golfer with sponsor exemption has been dreaming about playing JDC since he was 13, says fiancé

David Perkins joined the ranks at the 2021 John Deere Classic after coming off a successful run at Illinois State University.

SILVIS, Ill. — Local sponsor-exempt player David Perkins, had a dream of playing in the John Deere Classic since he was 13 years old, so says his fiancé.

Perkins, from East Peoria, was given his sponsor exemption after a successful golf career with Illinois State University. He earned a No. 57 ranking on PGA Tour University, was a member of the Forme Tour, and earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Regionals.

During tournament play at the 2021 JDC, Perkins had a gallery of support following him through the course, including his fiancé Kayla Burks.

"It's so exciting, we've been talking about it since we've been together, since we were 13," said Kayla. "It's all he's ever dreamed of. So to talk about it's one thing, but to actually be apart of it and watch him do it and live out everything he's ever wanted is super exciting. We're all very proud of him no matter what."