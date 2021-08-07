Geneseo native who loves JDC got to play with the pros

Each year the CEO of John Deere spends the Pro-Am Day on the course with the defending champion.

In 2021, however, CEO John May held a contest to have one of his employees take his place at the tournament. Allison Farrell won the "Take the Tee for Me" contest, explaining her love for the game and her role today as a coach and longtime volunteer at the John Deere Classic.

For winning, it was Allison who got to play alongside defending champion Dylan Frittelli.

Farrell, who is from Geneseo, played golf in high school and at the Division 1 college level. Now she's a high school golf coach, where she mentors 23 young athletes.

As she made her way through the links, Farrell was cheered on by golf fans, her athletes, and her mom and dad.

"This is a dream come true for her," said her mom, Lisa.

"I couldn't tell you how many hours I spent with that girl on the golf course," said her dad, Run. "So I'm lucky. I'm probably the luckiest dad I know."

May carried Farrell's golf bag around the course. And with it, his one piece of advice was to "just have fun."

That's what this tournament's all about," he said.