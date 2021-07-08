How was defending champ Dylan Frittelli's first round of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Frittelli took the 2019 championship, and is back to defend his title.

SILVIS, Ill. — Dylan Frittelli was in good company for Round 1 of the John Deere Classic, playing alongside other former JDC champions.

Frittelli teed off with Brian Harman and three-time champion Steve Stricker at Hole #10 at 7:18 a.m.

The round was up and down, making five birdies along with two bogeys.

He ended Round 1 at 68, putting him at three under par.

Steve Stricker was off to a slower start for Round 1, hitting three bogeys on the first nine, then sank an impressive putt for birdie at 18 feet from the cup.

He landed three birdies all day, ending with a 70, putting him at one-under par.

Brian Harman played a similar game, ending Round 1 at 70 as well.

He landed three birdies during the day, but bogeyed twice.