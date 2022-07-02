LIVE UPDATES | Round 3 of the John Deere Classic underway

Players continue to fight for the number one spot at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run — here's a look at Round 3.

SILVIS, Ill. — The Second Round is done, so you know what that means! The Third Round of the John Deere Classic begins Saturday straight from TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

You can click/tap here to find the Third Round groupings and tee times.

Saturday's forecast is looking perfect for golfing — the humidity will drop and the afternoon is looking fairly dry for most with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. The evening may bring some storms, however.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS! Download the News 8 app, available for Apple and Android, or text your pics to 309-304-0888. You just might see them on TV!

10 a.m. | Zach Johnson is off to a sizzling start with three birdies in his first four holes

Three birdies in his first four holes 🐦



Hot start to the weekend for @ZachJohnsonPGA. pic.twitter.com/v3mKeWGrLN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2022

7 a.m. | THIRD ROUND BEGINS! Here are the pairings and hole locations

The Third Round is set to start at 7 a.m. from TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Here is a look at the pairings:

And here are the hole locations:

R3 hole locations for the John Deere Classic pic.twitter.com/36cnWzpbLh — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 2, 2022