DAY 2 | John Deere Classic tees off from TPC Deere Run for pro tournament

Thursday marks the first day of the pro tournament with tee times at 6:45 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news for Day 2.

If you see something at the tournament, let us know! You can send your pictures and video to WQAD by texting 309-304-0888 or through our app.

Quick facts:

Thursday marks the first day of the pro tournament with tee times at 6:45 a.m.

Caitlin Clark played on Wednesday, you can find our stories here.

Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.

Live Updates

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.



Denny McCarthy's fast start

212 yards to 2 feet! Check out this shot from the PGA TOUR Twitter account:

Pairings for Thursday

PGA Tour Communications tweeted that Justin Lower withdrew from the John Deere Classic Thursday morning due to an illness. He will be replaced in the field by Arjun Atwal.

Round 1:

Round 2: