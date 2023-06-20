Country stars performing the weekend of John Deere Classic

The Emmy award-winning artists will be bringing back concerts to the Classic for 2023.

SILVIS, Ill. — The end of the John Deere Classic is going to be star-studded with performances from two major country music stars.

Emmy award-winning artists Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton will be headlining concerts on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, from TPC Deere Run. Those who have tickets for the tournament can get into the concert.

The John Deere Classic tournament is from July 5-9 this year. Iowa native and Hawkeye women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will be making an appearance during the Pro-Am with other Iowa native and golfer Zach Johnson.

