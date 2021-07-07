Golf-loving duo is caddy and pro on the course, mother and son off the course

“This profession can be very lonely at times,” said the golf pro, “so I’m very grateful to have someone to travel with all the time."

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is a special week for four golfers who make it through the Monday qualifier. That includes former Duke golfer Alex Smalley. And he has someone with him every step of the way that might give him a special edge.

Days before the JDC tees off, the most competitive round of golf is underway.

“You can’t really think about a number when you go out and play. You have to plot your way along,” he said.

It’s the Monday qualifier at Oakwood Country Club, and only the lowest four scores make it through. That means, there’s a lot of waiting.

“You're refreshing every few seconds in what feels like an eternity,” he explained.

Smalley’s six-under, 65 was good enough, as he prepares for his fifth start on the PGA Tour.

“I think it's really about calming the nerves and settling into the tournament,” he said.

And his good luck charm? His mom, Maria, who’s been her son’s caddy since he turned pro in September of 2019.

She said it’s great to see “how much better of a ball striker he’s become,” which is something a mom can really be proud of.

“This profession can be very lonely at times,” said the golf pro, “so I’m very grateful to have someone to travel with all the time and someone who knows me so well like my mom does.”