Highlights from John Deere Classic 2022

While you're waiting for this year's JDC, check out our highlights from 2022.

SILVIS, Ill. — As this year's John Deere Classic fast approaches, take a moment to look back at the highlights of the 2022 tournament.

The JDC will be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL from July 5 to July 9.

Poston ended Round Four with a three-stroke lead at -21. Overall, the golfer had 263 strokes. He also made history by being the first wire-to-wire winner at the JDC since 1992.

Poston made headlines every single round of the tournament last year. He shot 62 in Round One, ending the day with a two-stroke lead in the PGA tournament. He eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round on Thursday of the tournament.

What could be more classic than a European vacation? How about a few Europeans vacationing at the John Deere Classic!

Six Europeans made the trip across the pond to volunteer at the 2022 JDC. While Deere & Company paid for their flights, the men were not paid during their time on the course. Instead, they spent the week gaining experience at a foreign golf tournament and working with state-of-the-art John Deere equipment.

And that time consisted of 3 a.m. wake-up calls followed by another round of work later in the evening.

"I asked my two bosses if there was any tournament opportunities like to fly to either Dubai or England. They came back to me a week later saying they'd send me to the John Deere Classic in Chicago," said Alasdair McLaren. "Cause we're such a small country, we didn't realize how far west you're from Chicago. But close enough!"

McLaren is from Scotland, where he works at The Gleneagles Hotel's golf course. Back home, he regularly works with John Deere gators, hand mowers and fairway mowers.

The professional golfer was able to play in the John Deere Classic on a last-minute exemption after another player's injury opened up a spot. For the New Jersey native, it was a chance at a time when few others were available.

"We were in D.C. when we got the call so we just had to like 15 hours drive west. It's pretty crazy," laughed Hoffmann. "But how good to be here! I'm so happy!"

At the time of the 2022 JDC, Hoffmann had taken three years off of golf after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. The disease atrophies his pectoral muscles, which makes swinging a club a difficult task.

"For a whole 16-18 months, I completely forgot about golf and just tried to focus on my health and my body," said Hoffmann.

During that time, he and his wife moved down to Costa Rica and got heavily involved in practicing and eventually teaching holistic wellness.

"A putt doesn't really matter anymore. You know, I obviously have goals and accomplishments that I think I can reach, but now it's like... I'm just looking at the trees, looking around and enjoying that. I'm on this side of the turf and I'm loving life," said Hoffmann.

Brian and Billy Johnson are identical twins. The brothers both work for Deere & Company and for the past several years, have also volunteered at the classic together.

For their whole lives, the two have done nearly everything together.

"We work together and have traveled together," said Billy. "At the classic, we usually try to pair up together and enjoy a little more festivities."

But this story doesn't end with just twins. It's where Justin Anderson gets thrown in as well.

"Hi, I'm Justin. I'm not the twin!"

Despite being 10 years their senior, Anderson has no relation to the Johnson brothers. But by looking at him, you'd never guess. Around the same height and build, Anderson also sports the same ginger beard and easy-going smile.