What you need to know about the 2023 John Deere Classic

Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend this summer's golf tournament, which runs July 5 through July 9.

SILVIS, Ill. — Golf fans from around the country will be visiting the Quad Cities beginning Wednesday, July 5 for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The tournament will run through Sunday, July 9.

The tournament, which takes place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, is open to the public starting July 5. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to attend this summer's golf tournament.

Ticket options & packages

All tickets for the 2023 John Deere Classic are digital. Attendees must present the digital ticket on their phones to gain entry at the gates and screenshots of tickets will not work.

Prices are set to increase on June 26. All tickets include free parking. VIP parking is also available at an additional cost.

Grounds Passes Cost: $40 (Not including fees/add-ons) Grounds passes are day-specific (Thursday through Sunday) and get access to the TPC Deere Run grounds.

FLEX Pass Cost: $60 (Not including fees/add-ons) This ticket package gives attendees the same access as the grounds pass but can be used any day and is not for one particular day of the tournament.

Hopper Pass Cost: $90 (Not including fees/add-ons) The Hopper Pass gives attendees grounds access, along with entry into private, open-air hospitality areas. Free parking is also included.

Hopper Plus Cost: $175 (Not including fees/add-ons) Available daily, this ticket option allows access to open-air, covered pavilions at 15 Green, 18 Green and 18 Tee. It includes food and all-inclusive beverages within the 18 Tee pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free VIP parking.

Clubhouse Cost: $75 (Not including fees/add-ons) This pass is only available for Saturday and Sunday during the tournament. Clubhouse tickets provide grounds access along with entry into the Grille Room of the TPC Deere Run Clubhouse. VIP parking is included.

Courtyard at 18 Cost: $275 (Not including fees/add-ons) The Courtyard, located pondside at the 18th Green, is an open-air pavilion with fully covered seating. It also includes VIP parking.

Cocktails at the Course Cost: $225 (Not including fees/add-ons) This limited-capacity event will be on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ticket includes access to the event with all-inclusive food and drink, a John Deere tumbler, grounds access for all of Round 3 on Saturday and free VIP parking.

Champions Club Cost: $300 (Not including fees/add-ons) The Champions Club is a very limited capacity option that gives attendees access to an air-conditioned venue on the 18th Green that is all-inclusive. VIP parking is also included.



The JDC recommends buying tickets in advance online. You can find more information on tickets on JDC's website.

Parking

Ticketholders receive free parking at John Deere Classic tournament sanctioned lots. This does not include the parking in the neighborhoods around TPC Deere Run. The JDC asked that fans pay special attention to their tickets and email confirmation messages to find out where to park.

Each ticket will give attendees a parking assignment based on ticket type. There will be no scanning or checking of digital tickets at the lot. Tickets will be sold on-site at the main gate.

All public, VIP and sponsor lots will drop spectators off at TPC Deere Run's main entrance.

Parking Locations

Free public parking: Bend Expo at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline or Black Hawk College (70th Street parking entrance) at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline

Bend Expo at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline or Black Hawk College (70th Street parking entrance) at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline VIP parking: Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline

Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline Sponsor parking: Jewel Osco at John Deere Expressway/IL-5 in Silvis You must have a valid sponsor hangtag to park there.

Jewel Osco at John Deere Expressway/IL-5 in Silvis Media parking: John Deere World Headquarters You must have a valid media gate pass to park there.

John Deere World Headquarters Handicap parking: Circle Drive at the entrance of TPC Deere

Run You must have a handicap parking tag to park there.

Circle Drive at the entrance of TPC Deere Run Special services: Call 563-499-5866 if you require a special services cart

JDC Shuttle Schedule:

A detailed parking and course map can be found on JDC's website.

Youth policy

John Deere Classic Kids Club

The Kids Club was designed to keep families up-to-date on activities, events and promotions for kids and families who love golf and the John Deere Classic. Joining the Kids Club means digital activities, free youth tickets and discounted ticket prices for adults who have children sponsored in the club.

This year's festivities will have a Youth Day on Wednesday, July 5. The JDC Youth Policy says kids ages 15 and under with a paid adult will receive free grounds access throughout the week.

Military appreciation program

All military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card, those retired from the Armed Services and veterans with a valid I.D. will be given free grounds admission for themselves and a guest.

Tickets will be day-specific, but members will be able to register for more than one day from Wednesday through Sunday. The JDC said the offer applies only to active duty, retired military and veterans of the armed forces, not civilian or contractor CAC card holders.

Military members must register online prior to the event. Tickets will be digitally delivered after verifying service through GovX.