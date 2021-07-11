Lucas Glover is the 2021 John Deere Classic champion

This is Lucas Glover's first tour victory in 10 years.

SILVIS, Ill. — Lucas Glover is the champion of the 2021 John Deere Classic.

The 41-year-old finished the tournament at 19 under par. His best day on the course was Round 2 with a 63. TPC Deere run is a par-71 course.

The final round brought Glover a total of eight birdies and one bogey. He ran into a snag on Hole #18 when his second shot landed in the bunker, 14 yards away from the hole. He was able to recover, still making par to finish up the hole.

"18 was a knee-knocker," said Glover, during a post-tournament interview with CBS coverage. "I was feeling (the nerves) a little bit."

Glover said he had initially made a personal goal to make it to 20-under par at Deere Run.

The 2021 John Deere Classic is the first tour win Glover has had in 10 years. He previously has earned three PGA Tour victories. In addition, Glover has had 53 top 10 tournament finishes, four 3rd place finishes, and one 2nd place finish.

Glover was born in Greenville, South Carolina. He attended Clemson University for communication studies in the early 2000s. Glover turned pro in 2001.

