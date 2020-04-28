"It was the best feeling of my life": North senior cleared to shoot again after season-ending injury

Jamal Litt's basketball career at Davenport North was cut short when he broke his neck in a car accident. Now the senior is back to doing what he loves

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Basketball is practically apart of Jamal Litt's DNA and Davenport North High School proved to be the perfect program to hone his skill.

"We did different things on defense, different things on offense, and new sets," said Litt, a senior Wildcat. "We did it our way."

In the Wildcats' first season under head coach Marc Polite, the team shattered expectations and made history.

"None of us had ever even been to the arena before." Litt said, describing Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines where the IHSAA holds its' state basketball tournament each year.

The team made it to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years, ending a 17-year drought.

"We were working towards one goal and it helped us reach another." said Litt.

They reached that goal with one of their biggest weapons on the bench.

One January evening, Litt said he had just reached home after practice when a teammate said he needed a ride back from the school.

"On the way home, I was two blocks away and I got into my accident." said Litt. Litt never lost consciousness, but was transported to a local hospital.

"My mom was there and Coach P was, too." said Litt. "He told me I had three broken vertebrae and my vertebrae was rotated. His face was a wakeup call. Like 'You broke your neck.'"

The news got worse. His broken neck required 12 weeks of recovery, which meant basketball was over for the senior.

"I was heartbroken of course," said Litt. "I couldn't go out there and go to war with my brothers. I was so far behind from my hand injury the first time and then I broke my neck so I was like, 'Wow, I can't catch a break right now.'"

Litt had broken his hand in the fall. Some might give up then and there, but not Jamal.

"I felt like I could still be apart of the team and be the best teammate I could be." said Litt. He took that role on from the sidelines as they battled it out for a spot at state.

Three months and a state tournament have come and gone so now Litt's able to do the thing he loves most again: shoot hoops.

"It was the best feeling of my life honestly," said Litt. "It was the best news I've heard in awhile. You can go back to doing what you love."

The road to recovery wasn't easy. There were lessons learned along the way.

"I feel like God has a plan for everyone and I'm just living it." said Litt.