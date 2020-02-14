Hawkeye couple uses basketball to build their relationship

Most college couples spend their date nights going to dinner or the movies, but not this college couple.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A pair of Hawkeyes basketball players have found more in common than their love for the game.

Muscatine-native Joe Wieskamp and Makenzie Meyer, from Mason City, Iowa, found love on the court, and have been dating for more than a year.

They're just like any other couple, except for how they choose to spend date nights. On a Friday or Saturday night, instead of at the movies or out to dinner, you might find Joe and Makenzie working out or practicing on the court.