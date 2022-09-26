Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather, Tory Taylor earn Big Ten honors for performances in Week 4 victory

The veteran Hawkeyes earned weekly honors for their efforts in Iowa's 27-10 road victory over Rutgers.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two Iowa Hawkeyes earned Big Ten conference weekly honors for their performances in Iowa's Week 4 victory over the hosting Rutgers Scarlet Knights, according to a conference news release.

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather and punter Tory Taylor earned weekly honors for their efforts in Iowa's 27-10 road victory.

Along with Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Merriweather was named co-defensive player of the week, the first Big Ten weekly honor of Merriweather's career.

Merriweather recorded an interception, three tackles and a pass deflection to go along with his second-quarter scoop-and-score touchdown which ultimately helped the Hawkeyes defeat the hosting Scarlet Knights.

Merriweather helped spearhead a stingy Iowa defense that held Rutgers to just 10 points.

Also recognized by the Big Ten for his exceptional week four performance was Iowa's star punter Tory Taylor.

The junior punter averaged 42.6 yards on five punts, pinning the Scarlet Knights inside their own 11-yard-line on four occasions. Taylor had punts which pinned the Scarlet Knights at their four, seven, eleven and six yard-lines, helping Iowa dominate the field position battle.

Taylor leads the Big Ten in average yards per punt and is ranked fifth in all of the football bowl subdivision.

This honor was Taylor's third career Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor, and second on the season.

More From News 8