Iowa State women's basketball takes down Iowa for first win over Hawkeyes since 2015

AMES, Iowa — Wednesday night in front of more than 11,000 fans, the #15 Iowa State Cyclones edged the #12 Iowa Hawkeyes 77-70. Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Her sister Aubrey added 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Cyclones held off the Hawkeyes led by Caitlin Clark with 26 points on 26 shots. The game matched the environment up at Hilton Coliseum. Making this a tough act to follow for the Men's game on Thursday.