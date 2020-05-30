Let the games begin: Iowa sporting events resume next week

Sporting events of more than 10 people will be permitted again while keeping 50 percent capacity at venues.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced all sporting events of more than 10 people will be permitted again while keeping 50 percent capacity at venues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed Bettendorf's sporting complex, TBK Sports Complex, for nearly two months. However, under the new guidelines, the sporting complex is set to fully reopen June 1.

"This building is not meant to be quiet," said President and CEO David Stow. "It’s meant to be lively and energized and we’re excited to get it back that way."

Right now, only small groups of ten are allowed to practice on the courts and are spaced a safe distance apart. However, come Monday June 1, the sporting complex can allow tournaments to return.

"I'm really looking forward to that because basketball season is just my favorite part of the year," said student athlete Levi Hoskins.

Hoskins said working on his athletic skills at home has been a struggle. Rather than shooting towards a single hoop at home, he said he and his friends use the TBK Sports Complex.

"It helps a lot more to practice with a larger group," said Hoskins.

Student athlete and teammate, Ben Scranton, said he agrees with Hoskins - adding that the team has formed a strong bond.

"To be out of my sport I feel like it’s been so hard to get back in the rhythm," said Scranton.

Stow said the complex's tournament schedule is already booked for weekends three months out.