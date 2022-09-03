Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3

Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Neither team could do much offensively. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16).

The first safety came after Iowa's Tory Taylor had his punt downed at the South Dakota State 1-yard line in the third quarter. One play later, linebacker Jack Campbell grabbed running back Isaiah Davis after he took the handoff and brought him down one yard short of getting out of the end zone.

The second safety came in the fourth, when Iowa's Joe Evans sacked quarterback Mark Gronowski in the end zone on a second-and-11 play.

Iowa took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on Aaron Blom's 46-yard field goal. The only points for South Dakota State came on Hunter Dustman's 44-yard field goal with 20 seconds left before halftime.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards. Leshon Williams had 72 rushing yards.

Gronowski was 10 of 26 passing for 87 yards. Davis had 18 carries for 50 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Iowa was without three offensive starters — wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini, and running back Gavin Williams. All three missed time in preseason camp because of undisclosed injuries. Starting linebacker Jestin Jacobs left the game in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft, a second-team Associated Press FCS All-American last season, was injured after catching a pass in the first quarter and did not return.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa had one of the worst offenses in the nation last year despite a 10-win season, finishing 99th in scoring offense and 121st in total offense. Petras' struggles led to plenty of boos from the sellout crowd at Kinnick Stadium, and with in-state rival Iowa State coming in next Saturday, there will be plenty of questions for coach Kirk Ferentz to answer about Petras, who is in his third season as a starter.