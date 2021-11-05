No. 19 Iowa looks to keep Big Ten Championship hopes alive with win vs. Northwestern

Both No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern enter Saturday's matchup on two-game losing streaks.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 19 Iowa looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it visits Northwestern on Saturday.

The Top-25 AP Week 9 Rankings have Iowa at No. 19, and the first College Football Playoff Rankings have them listed at No. 22.

All was great for the Hawkeyes who were rolling with a 6-0 record for the third time in coach Kirk Ferentz's 23 seasons and they jumped as high as No. 2 in the AP poll following a win over then-No. 4 Penn State.

Then the wheels fell off in the last two weeks and Iowa got outscored by a combined 51-14 in losses to Purdue and at Wisconsin, respectively.

Iowa went from a potential CFB playoff team to playing into the narratives many around the country had labeled them as: a one-dimensional team.

Twenty forced turnovers in the team's first six games gave the Hawkeyes great field position and easier scoring chances for a less-than explosive offense. With just one defensive takeaway combined over the last two weeks, Iowa's offensive struggles have been further exposed.

Iowa has scored just 15 first-quarter points in their last seven games combined. Two of those points came via safety against Kent State, and three points on a field goal after a Penn State red-zone interception.

The icing on the cake is Iowa having received the opening kick-off in six of their eight games played this season.

A matchup against a Northwestern team that's gone 1-4 in five Big Ten games this year and allowed an average of 28.9 points in eight games overall should fare well for the Hawkeyes to break out of this slump, on paper at least.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled against the Wildcats in recent years, including a 21-20 loss at Kinnick Stadium last season.

The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five meetings against Northwestern, and Iowa has a record of 9-11 since Ferentz took over in 1999.

Northwestern has also had their fair share of struggles coming off lopsided losses at Michigan (33-7) and to Minnesota (41-13) at home.

Including Saturday's matchup, there's four games left for both teams this season. The Wildcats' hopes for a Big Ten Western Conference title are more than likely over (4 GB), but Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) sits one game behind first-place No. 20 Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) who they play in Iowa City on November 13.

Iowa will close out their season with a home game against Illinois (2-4, 3-6 Big Ten) on November 20, and on the road against Nebraska (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) on November 26. These are two games, as of today, the Hawkeyes would be favored to win.

On top of taking care of their own business, the Hawkeyes would need a little help from other teams beating Purdue and No. 21 Wisconsin, both of whom have 3-2 conference records, but each team owns a tie-breaker over fourth-place Iowa.

It's thinking far ahead, but Iowa still has a shot at playing in the Big Ten Championship so long as everything works out in their favor.