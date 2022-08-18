x
Indiana tops Iowa 8-7 in Little League World Series

Davenport Southeast Little League will play again on Saturday against Northwest champion NorthBonney Lake, Wash. in an elimination game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Despite a furious comeback, Davenport Southeast Little League fell to Hagerstown, Ind. (Great Lakes Region) 8-7 Thursday in the Little League World Series.

After Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Indiana scored four in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second to go up 7-1. 

But Davenport came back, scoring four in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game at seven.

With two runners on and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Iowa fielded a ground ball and got the out and second, but the throw to first was too high, allowing the winning run to score.

Davenport will play Bonney Lake, Wash. (Northwest) Saturday at 2 p.m. in hopes of avoiding elimination.

