Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Ten of the Hawkeyes’ 13 dual-meet wins came against nationally ranked teams, including a 13-day stretch in January in which they defeated Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State, teams that finished in the top five in the final national rankings. They go into this weekend’s Big Ten championships in Piscataway, N.J., with every wrestler seeded in the top three in their individual classes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Tournament looking for its first conference championship since 2015. 

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8 at Rutgers. 

The Hawkeyes made it through the regular season undefeated, with 10 of their 13 dual-meet wins against nationally ranked teams. 

All 10 of their wrestlers enter the conference tournament seeded in the top three in their classes: 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are seeded No. 1. Iowa finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State in the previous season’s conference meet.