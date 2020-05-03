Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Tournament looking for its first conference championship since 2015.
The tournament is Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8 at Rutgers.
The Hawkeyes made it through the regular season undefeated, with 10 of their 13 dual-meet wins against nationally ranked teams.
All 10 of their wrestlers enter the conference tournament seeded in the top three in their classes: 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are seeded No. 1. Iowa finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State in the previous season’s conference meet.