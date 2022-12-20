Iowa high school boy's basketball rankings

Davenport Assumption, Camanche, West Burlington, Bellevue and Wilton highlight the Quad Cities area teams listed in the first edition of the Iowa state rankings.

DAVENPORT, Iowa —

The first edition of the IHSAA's boy's basketball rankings was released on Monday.

The lists containing 10 teams for each of the four classes are created by a committee consisting of three IHSAA staff members, two head coaches and a media member.

The IHSAA uses these rankings as the main tool for playoff seeding.

Here's a look at the rankings for all four classes:

Class 4A

Waukee Northwest (6-0) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) Waukee (6-1) Ankeny Centennial (5-1) West Des Moines Valley (4-2) Indianola (5-0) Sioux City East (7-0) Dubuque Senior (5-0) Cedar Falls (2-2) Iowa City West (4-1)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0) Bondurant-Farrar (6-0) North Polk (5-0) Humboldt (3-0) MOC-Floyd Valley (4-1) Bishop Heelan (5-1) Clear Lake (4-0) Sioux Center (3-0) Ballard (4-1) Davenport Assumption (4-2)

Class 2A

Central Lyon (4-0) Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0) Roland-Story (5-0) West Burlington (8-0) Western Christian (4-1) Wilton (5-0) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (8-0) Sioux Central (4-0) Camanche (5-1) MFL MarMac (7-0)

Class 1A

Grand View Christian (6-0) North Linn (7-0) Bellevue (8-0) Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0) WACO (6-0) Lynnville-Sully (8-0) St. Mary's (3-0) West Harrison (6-1) Dunkerton (6-0) Marquette Catholic (7-0)