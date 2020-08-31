Iowa Hawkeyes pause workouts until after Labor Day due to COVID-19 spike

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has put a pause on football and all athletic workouts until after Labor Day due to an increase in COVID-19.
Testing done between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29 resulted in 93 positive cases out of 815, according to the school's athletic department.
Find self-reported cases for staff and students on campus, here.
The Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten Conference, which announced the postponement of fall sports until spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report