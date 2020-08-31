Iowa Hawkeyes pause workouts until after Labor Day due to COVID-19 spike

Testing done between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29 resulted in 93 positive cases out of 815, according to the school's athletic department.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has put a pause on football and all athletic workouts until after Labor Day due to an increase in COVID-19.

Find self-reported cases for staff and students on campus, here.

The Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten Conference, which announced the postponement of fall sports until spring.

Weekly reminder to:



Mask Up.

Social Distance.

Wash your Hands.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Ypj2rCxYOB — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 31, 2020