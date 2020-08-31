x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes pause workouts until after Labor Day due to COVID-19 spike

Testing done between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29 resulted in 93 positive cases out of 815, according to the school's athletic department.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has put a pause on football and all athletic workouts until after Labor Day due to an increase in COVID-19.

Testing done between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29 resulted in 93 positive cases out of 815, according to the school's athletic department.

Find self-reported cases for staff and students on campus, here.

The Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten Conference, which announced the postponement of fall sports until spring. 

RELATED: University of Iowa to cut 4 varsity sports due to coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press contributed to this report