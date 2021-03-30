Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy two years in a row

Lee is now one of 5 people to have won the top collegiate wrestling award more than once.

An Iowa wrestler is joining a small list of people who have won the top award in college wrestling more than one time after being awarded it two years in a row.

University of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, champion of the 125-pound class at the 2021 NCAA wrestling Championships, was awarded the Dan Hodges trophy for the second time, having received it prior in 2020.

The trophy is considered a top award in collegiate wrestling, and only four other winners have been given the trophy twice since its inception in 1995.

Additionally, Lee is the third Hawkeye to win the award, after Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.

Lee shares the award with 2021's heavyweight champion, Gable Steveson from the University of Minnesota, which marks another historical footnote, as it's the second time the trophy has been shared between two winners.