Iowa pauses ticket sales until stadium capacity limit known

The school has sold 40,00 tickets so far, but now they're on hold while the school figures out how many of these people can safely sit in the stadium together.
Credit: AP
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz listens to one of his players speak during a news conference, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa football team took a big step toward improving its lines of communication in the week since the program was hit with allegations of systemic racism, Ferentz and three of his players said Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season until there’s clarity about how many people will be allowed to attend games in 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium. 

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential stadium seating plans. 

Spokesman Steve Roe said about 35,000 season tickets and 5,000 student tickets have been sold. 

New sales of the “Fight for Iowa” digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village and single-games ticket sales are paused until social distancing requirements are determined.