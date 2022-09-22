Iowa defeats Rutgers: What head coach Kirk Ferentz had to say immediately afterwards

Ferentz discusses Iowa's conference opening victory over Rutgers, injury updates and more.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes started off conference play hot as they defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a score of 27-10 this past Saturday.

Here's everything the 24-year-veteran coach had to say in his post-game press conference.

On Iowa's road victory at Rutgers

"That's certainly the best way to start Big Ten play, really happy for our coaches and players thought they did a great job... In a hostile environment coming in here... so [the] guys did a good job concentrating... and I think we saw improvement [in] all three phases," Ferentz said.

Rutgers announced last week that the conference opening matchup would be a sell-out. The official attendance count was 53,117, good for the fifth largest home crowd in Rutgers football history. Despite the hype surrounding Rutgers' 3-0 start, Ferentz's Hawkeyes had no issues executing in a hostile environment during their first road test of the season.

On Iowa's defensive performance

"Certainly some great playmaking by our guys and [I'm] also told that the fewest amount of points now since 1956 [through four games], which is 66 years. That's pretty impressive. So clearly the guys are really playing at a high level right now," Ferentz said.

The Iowa defense ranks first in scoring defense in all of the football bowl subdivision (FBS), allowing just 5.75 points, which is good for the fewest points allowed through four games for an Iowa defense since 1956.

After an opening 12-play, 66-yard possession in which Rutgers drove all the way to Iowa's four-yard line resulting in a 28-yard field goal, Iowa's defense stymied the short-handed Rutgers offense, allowing just 10 points.

Iowa's defense scored two touchdowns on the day. Rutgers' second offensive drive resulted in a spectacular Cooper Dejean over-the-shoulder interception which he returned 45 yards for a touchdown.

A few drives later, the Hawkeye defense scored once again when Iowa safety Sebastian Castro leveled Rutgers wide receiver Joshua Youngblood and caused a fumble which was returned 33 yards for a Kaevon Merriweather touchdown.

Merriweather earned himself Big Ten Co-defensive player of the week honors with his performance which included the scoop-and-score touchdown and a third-quarter interception.

The Hawkeye defense forced a Rutgers punt or turnover on ten out of twelve Scarlet Knights possessions.

On CB Terry Roberts' injury

"We thought he had a chance to go... he's been banged up a little bit, but we thought he had a chance to go and then he had to pull out in pregame today."

Starting cornerback Terry Roberts was not active for the match. Ferentz says that Roberts had a chance to play, but it was ultimately decided during pre-game activities that he should rest. Cooper Dejean will continue starting at cornerback until Roberts returns.

On LB Jestin Jacobs' status

"I don't think it's good. I'll let you know Tuesday but yeah, it didn't seem good. And the initial report doesn't sound good. So we'll see where it goes," Ferentz said of Jacobs' injury.

Jacobs returned to action for the first time since sustaining a Week One injury, but left the game after playing just a few snaps. Ferentz does not seem hopeful that Jacobs will make a return any time soon.

On CB Dejean's performance

"...You watch what he does. He just plays good football. He's flexible in terms of position... he makes it look easy. And that's what good players do. There's a lot that goes into play in any position and he does a couple and does it well at a really young age as a player," Ferentz said.

Quickly becoming an Iowa fan favorite, Dejean made a spectacular first-quarter over-the-shoulder interception which he returned 45 yards for a touchdown. He also recorded seven tackles and a pass break-up.

Dejean has seen starting snaps at cash linebacker and cornerback. With Saturday's performance, it could be difficult to justify taking him off the field for the remainder of the season, no matter the position.

On WR Keagan Johnson's status

"[It's] soft tissue and there's just no way to predict how it's gonna go. So, you know, he was making progress, and then had a setback... and we'll just take it day to day... there's no way to predict these based on my experience, and we'll just kind of take it a step at a time, Ferentz said of Johnson's injury.

In addition to last weekend's game, Johnson missed the first two weeks of the season with a nagging injury. He returned in Week Three against Nevada but exited the game mid-way through. Ferentz sounded hopeful that Johnson will return to the lineup this season.

On S Castro's performance

"I'm hoping tonight will be a really shot in the arm for him confidence wise, because he went out and played and played... and appeared to do a really good job... So hopefully, I think this will give him a little confidence," Ferentz said of Castro's first game in which he saw significant playing time.

Castro entered the game after Jacobs exited. Castro played well, logging four tackles, a pass deflection and the forced fumble which Merriweather returned for a touchdown. He will likely continue to be a factor in the Iowa secondary until Jacobs returns.

You can listen to everything Ferentz had to say below.