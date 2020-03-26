Indianapolis 500 won't run on Memorial Day for first time since 1946 due to COVID-19

The race will instead be held Aug. 23 while the start of the season remains in limbo.

The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946.

IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard.

IndyCar also remains in limbo as to when its season can actually start, turning to virtual racing in the meantime.

The first of six iRacing events will be held Saturday and streamed to viewers. IndyCar says 25 drivers are scheduled to compete. The field may not be complete as many expect NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to enter the event.