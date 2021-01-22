Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

Indiana trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble, and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory Thursday night in Iowa City.

It was a season low point total for the Hawkeyes, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game.

Iowa saw its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the Big Ten conference.

Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers, and Aljami Durham scored 14.

Indiana trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.

"We played hard," Hoosiers Head Coach Archie Miller said after the game. "A lot of guys contributed. We gave great effort. Offensively we took care of the ball. We moved the ball well against the zone. We were able to crack open the game."

The Hawkeyes shot just 26 percent in the second half and did not have a field goal for an 11-minute stretch until Joe Toussaint’s layup with 59.6 seconds remaining.