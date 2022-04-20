Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn to enter NBA Draft

Cockburn was the only NCAAM player to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After posting one of the most decorated careers in Illinois men's basketball history, All-American center Kofi Cockburn is entering the NBA Draft. The junior announced his decision via social media on Wednesday.

“To play in the NBA has been a longtime dream of mine and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step,” Cockburn wrote.

The Jamaica native was an Associated Press All-America first-team pick this past season and will leave Illinois as the school's scoring and rebounding leader among three-year players and the record holder for double-doubles.

“This journey has been a very special one,” Cockburn wrote. “Never did I imagine being part of something so fun and extraordinary. So many people to thank but I don't know where to start, so many wonderful memories and bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime.”

Cockburn was the only player in the nation to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds last season and the only player to rank in the top-20 for both categories. He had 17 double-doubles despite missing five games and he finished his career with 45, the second-most in college basketball over the last three years. His 1,546 points and 861 rebounds are the most among three-year players at Illinois.

He was a crucial piece in the Illini's 68-27 overall record (44-16 Big Ten) in the past three seasons which included a Big Ten conference title in 2022 and Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2021.

“We wish Kofi the best as he prepares for his NBA career,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “He leaves as the greatest center in Illini history, which is evident by his many accolades. But above those individual awards, it was his impact on winning that will leave a legacy. We’ll always be grateful to Kofi for what he’s meant to our program and know he has a bright future ahead.”