Illinois high school parents call for football to resume

Some parents say it's unfair Iowa students can play but Illinois high school students can't.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Parents are standing by their children, pushing for the restrictions to be removed. "I think the kids should play," says Fernando Rohwer.

Illinois parents are frustrated contact sports, in particular high school football, is being postponed. Father of two Nick Jones says, "They should test the kids before starting back, and then it shouldn't be an issue."

Governor J.B. Pritzker said at his daily press conference, "At no circumstances will I put children and their families at risk."

Fernando, a father to two boys says his boys are eager to get back on the field, "Its really difficult for them to see a lot of other people playing... right across the river Iowa is playing and they can't."

The only high school sports playing right now in Illinois are girls and boys cross county, girls tennis and girls swimming. Football will come back next March. Illinois parents say it's unfair Iowa students can return but Illinois students can't.

"The kids should be permitted to play, they're playing in Iowa and they should be permitted to play in Illinois as well," said Nick

"I am a sports fanatic and seeing my is the number one thing I want to see."

The health department says Rock Island is a coronavirus hot spot, "Teenagers are the ones catching it most frequently these days," says Janet Hill from the Rock Island County Health Department.

"The idea that we could have contact sports, is really not prudent at this point."

Governor Pritzker says Illinois high schools don't have the facilities to prevent further infection, "These programs are operating with daily testing or in a league created bubble."

"That's not available to the vast majority of young people that play sports in Illinois."